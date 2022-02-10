Gov. Mills to give $411M from surplus back to the people

The announcement during her State of the State address comes at a time of worries about the inflation that’s driving up the cost of food and gas.

MAINE, USA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills proposes to return half of an anticipated $822 million surplus to the people.

She said the givebacks amount to about $500 per person and distributed to 800,000 taxpayers.

The governor also vowed to change her approach to keeping people safe as science evolves during the pandemic. That was welcome news to critics of the emergency orders she has issued.