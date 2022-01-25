x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Politics

Gov. Mills set to deliver her second State of the State address in February

The Democratic governor will deliver her address in the House Chambers at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Credit: NCM

MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills will discuss her vision of where Maine is and how her administration plans to lead it going forward when she delivers her second State of the State address to the Legislature in February, the Press Herald reports

The Democratic governor will deliver her address in the House Chambers at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Mills delivered her last State of the State on Jan. 21, 2020, mere weeks before the COVID pandemic arrived, upending almost every facet of life in Maine.

Read the full story on the Press Herald's website here

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Two bills focused on mental health look to make real change