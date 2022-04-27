Gov. Janet Mills issues first 2 vetoes from 2022 legislative session

One bill, L.D. 1820, was set to change the governance structure of the University of Maine system.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills issued her first two vetoes of the second session of the 130th Legislature on Wednesday, the Press Herald reports.

One bill, L.D. 1820, was set to change the governance structure of the University of Maine system, and the other, L.D. 170, would have made it more challenging to build transmission lines that provide power on a regional basis rather than making the state’s system more reliable or providing service to Maine.

L.D. 1820 would have added staff and faculty as nonvoting members to the University of Maine’s Board of Trustees. Mills said that move would violate the university’s policy and create a conflict of interest, regardless of whether they were nonvoting members.

