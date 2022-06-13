Gov. Mills establishes Cabinet on Aging

An executive order creating the cabinet was signed on Monday, officials say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills created a Cabinet on Aging by signing an executive order on Monday, officials say.

Mills announced the cabinet at the Sam L. Cohen Households at The Cedars in Portland, a news release from her office stated.

"Maine people work hard their entire lives, and they deserve to age comfortably in the communities they love," Mills said in the release. "With the establishment of the Cabinet on Aging, we can advance policies across state government that make sure the needs of Maine people are met as they age."

The cabinet will help Maine prepare for demographic changes by advancing policies to support Maine people aging safely and affordably, officials said.

"The creation of the cabinet comes at a time when Maine's median age makes it the oldest state in the nation, with tens of thousands of people expected to retire in the coming years, removing them from the state's workforce and increasing demand for aging-related services," the release stated.

