Gov. Janet Mills, an abuse survivor, to play role in campaign

Gov. Janet Mills is taking part in the Finding Our Voices campaign, which uses bookmarks and banners to tell the stories of domestic violence survivors.
Credit: AP
FILE-Gov. Janet Mills speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s governor will be featured in a campaign against domestic abuse in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is taking part in the Finding Our Voices campaign, which uses bookmarks and banners to tell the stories of domestic violence survivors. Mills escaped an abusive relationship in which her life was threatened when she was younger.

Mills is the 40th survivor to participate in the campaign, said Patrisha McLean, the president and founder of the Camden-based nonprofit organization that runs Finding Our Voices.

Mills posed for a portrait in the Blaine House, the Maine governor’s residence, as part of the campaign. Her banner states: “Domestic Abuse affects everyone. Years ago, a man I loved threatened my life. Escape from violence is possible.”

The first set of banners featuring Mills arrived on Thursday, McLean said. The first will be placed in Camden and others will be visible elsewhere in the state, she said.

Credit: Finding Our Voices

