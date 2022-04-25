Good Samaritan bill heads to governor's desk

LD 1862 would strengthen the Good Samaritan law that was enacted in 2019.

AUGUSTA, Maine — State lawmakers Monday were in Augusta for the final day of the 130th Legislature Second Regular Session, with the goal of wrapping up any last-minute business.

One bill that went before both chambers for a final time was LD 1862, An Act to Strengthen Maine's Good Samaritan Law Concerning Drug-Related Medical Assistance.

When this bill was introduced at the start of the session, it proposed anyone at the scene of an overdose would be protected from legal penalty when police arrived on scene.

Gov. Janet Mills said that was too broad. Her administration worked with bill advocates to re-work the bill.

"I'm really excited that everybody was able to come to the table and really negotiate a good solid piece of legislation," Courtney Allen of the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project said. "When I look at the governor's amendment that she first proposed and the amendment that we first proposed, I'm actually more happy with the amendment that we got to and into the middle ground we really came together as a community."

The amended bill now protects anyone at the scene of an overdose who is helping. Whether that be calling 911, performing CPR or getting water. That protection includes parole and bail violations.

After the bill was amended, it passed in the Maine House and Senate and has been sent to Mills' desk for a signature.

Allen added that this is the first step in getting people into recovery because if someone dies from an overdose they will never get a chance to get into recovery.