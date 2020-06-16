Former Speaker of the Maine House and NEWS CENTER Maine Contributor John Richardson passes away

John's passing leaves a big gap in Maine’s political world, and in our own world here at NEWS CENTER Maine.

We are sad to report that our friend and colleague John Richardson has passed away.

While he’s become familiar recently as one of the contributors on our weekly Political Brew segment, John has long been a fixture on Maine’s political stage.

In 2002, John, a lifelong democrat. was elected House Majority Leader and was the political spokesperson for the House Democratic caucus.

In 2005, he was elected as speaker of the Maine House of Representatives. In the legislature, he earned a reputation as being a consensus builder and worked hard to foster bipartisan agreements.

In 2007, John was appointed commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. He held that position until 2009.

In 2010, John made a bid to become governor but ultimately ended the run shortly before the democratic primary.

John was raised outside of Maine but had some deep family roots here. He moved to Maine to practice law, get into politics and most important, to raise a family in Brunswick.

John was a successful attorney in Brunswick, and spent a lot of years representing police officers in their union issues. He knew everyone, and while he was a loyal member of his party, he also would say you have to compromise to get things done.

Phil Harriman, who worked with John in the Maine Senate as well as on Political Brew, said the world could use more John Richardsons because of the way John approached politics and how he sought to move Maine forward.

"John and I had a special relationship. We were somewhat adversaries when I was in the Senate and he was in the House....John was never disagreeable. He held to his principles. He was amicable and you could shake hands with him over any topic and move on. That's a great legacy for any public servant in Maine to leave," Harriman said.

"A good friend to the core. Always approachable," Harriman added. "Someone with genuine empathy for others and cared deeply for his wife and children. They were always the topic of conversation when we were off the air."

John leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and his three children.

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement in response to John's death:

I was deeply saddened to learn of John’s passing. As Speaker of the House during my time in the Legislature, he was a tireless advocate for Maine’s working men and women, efforts that he continued later as Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development where he fought to build a brighter future for families and small businesses across our state. John’s many contributions to Maine extend beyond state government, with a legacy that stretches from the creation of the Business and Consumer Court to the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, now Brunswick Landing. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time and express our gratitude for his service to our state. The people of Brunswick have lost a friend. I have lost a friend. The State of Maine has lost a friend.