Former Maine US Senate candidate accused of threatening man with gun in dispute over cryptocurrency

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A former U.S. Senate candidate pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer in a dispute over a cryptocurrency investment, according to court documents.

The allegations are included in a protection order brought against businessman Max Linn by a former assistant, Matt McDonald, the Bangor Daily News reported. A temporary protection order was granted Wednesday.

Linn became known for his debate antics during the 2020 Senate campaign in which he finished last behind Republican Sen. Collins, who won reelection, and Democrat Sara Gideon and independent Lisa Savage.