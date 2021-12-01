Former Maine speaker who lost to Collins will donate $3.5M to Maine Equal Justice

Democrat Sara Gideon said her donation to Maine Equal Justice will help create a new project to help families out of poverty.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and U.S. Senate candidate says she is donating $3.5 million in leftover campaign money to a civil legal aid nonprofit group in the state.

Sara Gideon, a Democrat, lost to Republican Sen. Susan Collins a year ago.

Gideon said Wednesday her donation to Maine Equal Justice will help the nonprofit create a new project that will create paths out of poverty for families.

The new effort will be called the Build Hope Project.

We're excited to begin the Build HOPE Project in January, 2022! Thanks @SaraGideon for your support for higher education for low-income parents and families. https://t.co/58G6XVfDkz — Maine Equal Justice (@MeEqualJustice) December 1, 2021

The race for Maine’s U.S. Senate seat was the state’s most expensive, and arguably most contentious. Gideon ended her campaign with more than $14 million left over.