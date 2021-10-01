Former Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap to leave auditing position, according to reports

According to the Portland Press Herald, Matt Dunlap is out after failing exams that are required to hold the auditor position

Former Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap – who left that office after reaching the term limit to become State Auditor — is now out of that job, according to reports.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Dunlap failed a couple of crucial exams necessary to hold onto the auditor position.

The Press Herald said Dunlap wrote Maine Senate President Troy Jackson to say he missed passing the tests by five incorrect answers.

According to the report, Dunlap wrote an email to the Portland Press Herald, Maine Public and the Bangor Daily News saying, "I've taken all the exams, but have fallen short – just short," Dunlap said. "I plan on retaking the exams, but the Institute for Internal Auditors won't allow me to retake them for 60 days, putting me outside the statutory window."

Dunlap began serving as State Auditor in January.

According to the Press Herald, Dunlap had nine months to become a certified public accountant or step down from the position. The Press Herald reports, "Jackson will now need to nominate another person to fill the role. The process will involve confirmation hearings and votes in the Legislature. Once confirmed, state auditors serve four-year terms."

Dunlap left the Secretary of State position at the end of 2020 after reaching the mandatory term limit.

Dunlap told NEWS CENTER Maine's Don Carrigan that serving Maine has "truly been one of the greatest experiences of my lifetime."

Dunlap was a four-term state legislator from Old Town, a commercial cook, and an outdoors guy with degrees in history and English when he was first elected Secretary of State in 2004.

As Secretary, Dunlap had been in charge of elections and voting, driver's licenses, motor vehicles, overseeing citizen referendum petitions, and a lot more. But he said at the time that all of that has brought opportunities to help people.

"What it all boils down to is the stuff you never report on," Dunlap told Carrigan last December. "Someone reaches out to me, frightened, they have a crisis and need help and we're able to render that help. And that's the part of the job that keeps me coming back and I will miss."

Dunlap was one of Maine's longest-serving state secretaries, serving 14 years of non-consecutive terms.

Deputy State Auditor Melissa Perkins will take over from Dunlap until the legislature nominates a permanent replacement.