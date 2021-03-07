First Lady Dr. Jill Biden returns to Maine to celebrate progress against COVID

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden calls Maine, 'one of those special states' on her tour to celebrate the post-COVID world

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden returned to Maine to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend and the country's progress against COVID-19 as part of the Biden administration's "America's Back Together" tour.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau joined Biden at the Portland Head Light event in Cape Elizabeth Saturday afternoon.

Biden said Maine had become a very special place for her.

"I'm so glad to be back in Maine," said Biden. "You know, I was here last October, I went to Blue Hill. I have to tell you, I mean, really I've been to every state in this country and some are just more special than others and you know, Maine is just one of those states."

"Maine will always hold a special place in my heart."

The first and second families are touring the country to promote the nation's "independence" from COVID-19, despite falling short of President Joe Biden's Independence Day vaccination goal.

Biden had praise for Mills and Pingree, and their role in getting Maine through the pandemic.

"When COVID came to Maine, you acted so fast and so decisively to protect the people of this state," said Biden of Mills. "And since then you continue to guide the state and protect both lives and livelihoods, and the president and I are so grateful for your partnership."

FULL VIDEO OF FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN VISITING PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

"And Representative Chellie, you have worked so hard to get Maine back on track, like helping to pass the historic American Rescue Plan. So thank you," said Biden.

Biden closed out her visit with a hopeful message.

"And this Fourth of July rings in a new independence, breaking away from the despair that we all felt for so long. And the beginning of a chapter of hope in the story of us. Finally, finally, America is back together," said Biden.

Biden didn't leave Maine without some treats. She made a quick stop at Becky's Diner in Portland before heading back to the airport.

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN VISITS BECKY'S DINER

Jill Biden will visit Portsmouth, New Hampshire before heading back to Washington to host essential workers and military families on the South Lawn of the White House for a barbeque Saturday evening.