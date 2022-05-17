Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum

During our Voice of the Voter forum, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican hopeful Paul LePage cited a lot of statistics. Here's a breakdown of the data.

PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night.

"There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.

Mills also said Maine has recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic and that the state's economic growth has been the 11th best in the country.

But according to a Forbes report from May of this year, Mills is incorrect. Maine actually ranked 30th in economic growth between 2020 and 2021.

Then LePage said Maine's economic growth rate has dropped by 2.5 percent in the past two quarters while New Hampshire has grown by that much.

"New Hampshire, who is beating the pants off the state of Maine right now," LePage said.

By that data, LePage is wrong on this claim.

In all four quarters of 2021, Maine's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew for a total annual growth of 3.8 percent.

A lot of the discussion about the economy comes stems from the pandemic.

Mills said Maine was toward the top of the pandemic recovery list.

"I like to think what we're doing now, and what we've been doing, is rebuilding our state infrastructure," she added.

According to Wallethub, Maine recovered the second fastest overall, but that study looked at a number of factors, including health, leisure and travel, and the economy.

As it relates specifically to the economy? Maine ranked 26th.