Maine Politics

Emerson College Polling: Mills leads LePage by 12 points

Emerson College Polling also showed the economy is the most important issue to 39 percent of Maine voters.
Credit: AP
This photo combination shows Republican candidate Paul LePage, left, and Democratic incumbent Janet Mills for the upcoming Maine gubernatorial election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Independent candidate Sam Hunkler is also running for election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MAINE, USA — Emerson College Polling results released on Friday showed Gov. Janet Mills with a 12-point lead over former Gov. Paul LePage in the 2022 gubernatorial election, 53 to 41 percent. 

The survey of Maine voters found regardless of whom they support, 59 percent expect Mills to be re-elected, while 41 percent expect LePage to be victorious. 

“There is a significant gender divide in the gubernatorial election. Men break for LePage over Mills by two points, 48% to 46%, whereas women break for Mills by 20 points, 57% to 37%," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. 

Polling found the economy is the most important issue to 39 percent of Maine voters, followed by threats to democracy at 19 percent and abortion access at 16 percent. 

A total of 58 percent of Maine voters have a favorable view of Mills, with 41 percent having an unfavorable view, according to the poll. A total of 53 percent of Mainers have an unfavorable view of LePage, while 45 percent have a favorable view of him. 

See the full results on Emerson College Polling's website here

