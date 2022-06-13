Caruso reportedly concedes to Poliquin in Maine's CD2 primary

A few hours after polls closed, Elizabeth Caruso reportedly conceded to former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in Maine's 2nd Congressional District GOP primary.

MAINE, USA — Elizabeth Caruso reportedly conceded to former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in Maine's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary on Tuesday evening, officials say.

Caruso conceded just before 11 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., the Portland Press Herald and the Associated Press showed Poliquin with 60 percent of the vote and an estimated 51 percent of precincts reporting.

Caruso released the following statement:

"I want to say first and foremost a huge thank you to all the hardworking Mainers who lifted this campaign up -- our volunteers, supporters, and the thousands and thousands of voters who turned out to send a message to the political establishment.

"No one expected us to do this well tonight. Pundits, press, and the political class failed to see what we all knew – that the voters of rural Maine are tired of being ignored, and they're ready to make a change. Our campaign was a volunteer-driven, grassroots effort, and we showed how powerful this idea can be.

"Although we came up short, I couldn't be more proud of the campaign we ran. And I'm so proud of the Republicans in CD2 who made their voices heard. I did not win, but the echo of tonight's result will reverberate through till November, and beyond.

"I'm so thankful to my team, and especially to my family, who stood by my side, and who sacrificed so much for this race. I'm looking forward to the time I'll get back with them, and I'm looking forward to the impact this grassroots revolution will have on the future of our state and nation.

"I called Bruce Poliquin just now to congratulate him on winning the Republican nomination. Campaigns are tough, but at the end of the day, we are all Republicans, and it's time for all of us to get behind our nominee. I will be working hard to make sure Bruce wins this seat, and to make sure rural Maine's voice continues to be heard."

Poliquin issued the following statement:

"All Republican voters share the same concerns as Independents and disaffected Democrats: inflation is out of control, gas prices are too high, our borders are being overrun, and our economy is in jeopardy. Joe Biden’s policies are a disaster for Maine and America. Where has Jared Golden been? He has been nowhere in solving these problems. In fact, he has joined Nancy Pelosi in voting more than 80% of the time for these failed policies. We need a change, and that is what I will bring to Washington.”