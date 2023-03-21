Dozens of childcare bills being proposed in Augusta

Maine lawmakers are hearing from the public on more than 30 bills to bolster the state's childcare system.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The need for childcare is something parents across the state deal with every day. But 40 percent of daycare facilities say they are understaffed.

"Until we address and fully invest in these workforce challenges, we'll continue to see access as a barrier across Maine childcare," Heather Marden with the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children said.

Marden researched the gaps in the childcare system and testified in favor of two childcare bills on Tuesday.

"Working families rely on it and depend on it. It's the backbone of Maine's economy as well as supporting healthy development for young children," Marden said.

"We haven't quite put our money where our mouth is and really paid essential workers like the essential workers that they are," Sen. Joe Baldacci, the bill's sponsor, said.

The proposal by Sen. Baldacci, D-Penobscot, would help students and recent graduates pay for school, as long as they are working in a childcare setting. It would cover up to $6,000 dollars in tuition costs per year.

"I'm hoping that it will attract people to do childcare, particularly while they are going to the University of Maine or another university," Baldacci said.

The lack of childcare is not only a problem here in Maine but across the country. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and lawmakers across the country spoke to the White House on Tuesday about what can be done.

"It's obviously moved itself up through all the states to the White House that childcare is a priority in this country and it should have been for a long time, and it's finally catching up," Jackson said.

Jackson agrees with Baldacci, that these workers need to be paid more and have more incentives to solve the childcare issue.