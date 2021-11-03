Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election

Democrat Raegan LaRochelle won the race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A business owner and Augusta city councilor has defeated an Army veteran and volunteer in a race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.

Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr faced off during Tuesday’s election to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.

LaRochelle won the seat. Fecteau, a Republican, resigned in July in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.

The race doesn’t affect the balance of power in the House, where Democrats have a wide advantage.