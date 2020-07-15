Crafts in the lead over GOP opponents in race for the 2nd congressional district

Dale Crafts said 'it's pretty much over' after claiming a big victory in Lewiston, Eric Brakey conceded soon after.

MAINE, USA — Dale Crafts spoke to the media after a 'landside' win in Turner and a big victory in Lewiston. He said, "it's pretty much over."

Crafts is running for the 2nd congressional district, a seat currently occupied by freshman congressman Jared Golden who unseated former congressman Bruce Poliquin under rank choice voting.

Crafts held his election night party at Mason Excavation in Lisbon Falls. He arrived just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night to greet supporters.

Crafts took an early lead and those in attendance at his event were excited every time a member of the campaign came out of the office to read new results.

All smiles here after the Crafts campaign just announced Dale Crafts has received 46% of the votes with 5% reporting. Worth noting Crafts and his supporters are not wearing masks #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/dY0qB5H6lg — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) July 15, 2020

Crafts is hoping to not have this election won't go into a runoff, but if he does, he's confident he will win in rank choice voting.

"If we just won tonight, even if it was a little bit, we felt we would win it with rank choice voting," Crafts said.

"We're very very encouraged. The numbers are way up, we think it's going to trend that way for the rest of the night," he added.

As Crafts was confident he would be the GOP nominee in Lisbon, Eric Brakey conceded up the road in Lewiston.

Brakey surprised supports by conceding the 2nd Congressional District race at about 10:30 p.m. He told his supporters via Facebook LIVE that he saw no path to victory. He added, if Dale Crafts agrees to support a position to bring troops home from Afganistan, he will get his support.

Eric Brakey outside of his campaign headquarters in Lewiston addressing the media. pic.twitter.com/3zEtV63AC0 — Steven Sherburne (@sherbsnews) July 15, 2020

In Bangor, Adrienne Bennett arrived at her watch party at Dysart's on Broadway. She told her supporters, "It’s been a long couple of months and now it will be a long couple of hours.”

Bennett did not address the media at any point during the evening, her staff told NEWS CENTER Maine they expect to go into a runoff with Crafts and for the race to be called at a later date.

Crafts said he's ready to take on freshman congressman Jared Golden.

"The hard part when you're running against your own republican friends, you know it's your own party. At least with Jared, there's quite a bit of contrast between us."

As of midnight on Wednesday, 60 percent of the precincts reported. Crafts had 45 percent of the votes and Bennett had 33 percent. The winner needs 50 percent of the vote or the race will go into rank choice voting.