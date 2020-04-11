Control of Maine Legislature remains with Democrats

The final results of House races are still being sorted out, but it appears Democrats will continue to have a sizeable, though somewhat smaller majority.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Vote totals are still being tallied, but it appears Democrats have retained a significant majority of seats for the new Maine Legislature.

A spokesman for Senate Republicans says the GOP appears to have slightly lost ground, with a final balance of 22 Democrats to 13 Republicans. That’s one seat less than the GOP has now.

Each party lost an incumbent Senator. In Lincoln County, current Senate Republican leader Dana Dow of Waldoboro appears to have lost to Democratic Rep. Chloe Maxmin of Waldoboro.

In Aroostook County, Democratic Sen. Mike Carpenter of Houlton appears to have been defeated by Republican Rep. Trey Stewart of Presque Isle.

The final results of House races are still being sorted out, but it appears Democrats will continue to have a sizeable, though somewhat smaller majority.