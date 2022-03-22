Committee approves bill aiming to prevent Maine campus sexual assault

The bill from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson would require prevention and trauma-response training for college students and employees.

A committee of the Maine Legislature has approved a proposal that backers say would better support sexual assault survivors on college campuses.

The bill from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson would require prevention and trauma-response training for college students and employees. It would also make sure Maine colleges designate advisors to support survivors.

The Legislature's Education and Cultural Affairs Committee approved the proposal on Friday. Jackson said the committee vote shows "we see you, we hear you, and we are committed to making college campuses a safer place for everyone."

Other states, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, have passed similar bills. Maine's bill now needs the approval of the full Legislature.

Supporters of the proposal said it would also create a commission tasked with assembling a biennial survey designed to improve transparency and measure progress.