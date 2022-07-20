CMP corridor debate returns as all sides await court ruling

The board’s decision after the two-day meeting will determine whether it takes on a full review of the corridor proposal and holds a new public hearing.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Once again, "No Corridor" signs greeted those arriving at the Augusta Civic Center, as the Maine Board of Environmental Protection began hearing an appeal of the Department of Environmental Protection permit for the Central Maine Power corridor, properly called the New England Clean Energy Connect.

The DEP granted the permit more than two years ago, and corridor opponents appealed that decision in January 2021. But it took more than a year for the board to agree to hear the appeal.

Opponents argue the original permit decision was flawed, claiming it failed to consider wildlife habitat impacts, view impacts, and other aspects required by law. They also argue state law requires decisions on projects of statewide significance should be decided by the board and not by the department commissioner.

The DEP project manager told board members the commissioner did consider all impacts, as well as analyze whether the company had done adequate analysis of alternatives before granting the permit.

The board’s decision after the two-day meeting will determine whether it takes on a full review of the corridor proposal and holds a new public hearing.

Meanwhile, all sides in the controversy are waiting for the Maine Supreme Court to rule on two cases that will determine the future of the project. The law court is expected to rule at any time on whether the referendum passed by Maine voters in November 2020 is constitutional.

That referendum, if upheld, would block construction of the corridor in its current route. The court is also going to rule on whether the project needs a vote of the legislature to be allowed to run the power line across a section of state owned public land. As currently proposed, the corridor needs that roughly 1-mile section of land in order to be built.