Chellie Pingree projected winner to serve 8th term in US House

This would be Pingree's eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

MAINE, USA — U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, is the projected winner for Maine's 1st Congressional District, according to AP and NBC polling results.

With the arrival of Election Day, the race was on for the two candidates, incumbent Pingree and Republican hopeful Ed Thelander, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine CD1.

This is Thelander's first time running for office. He has no previous experience in a government position. A resident of Bristol, he is a Navy Seal and combat veteran.

This is not Pingree's first experience running for office. She ran for Maine's 1st Congressional District seat in 2008 and won, and she has won every re-election since. A resident of North Haven, she is a farmer and small business owner.

The two CD1 candidates sat down with 207 for interviews back in October to discuss their views and what they hope to accomplish if they win the race and make it into office.

During Thelander's interview with 207, he discussed how he would address gun violence, who he thinks should handle decisions surrounding abortion, and what his first step to address inflation would be.

Below is Ed Thelander's full 207 interview:

During Pingree's interview with 207, she discussed how where she stands on the topic of abortion, specific steps she would take to address inflation, and why she supports a ban on assault-style weapons.

Below is Chellie Pingree's full 207 interview:

Following a recent poll released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center on Nov. 6, Pingree appeared to be ahead in the race, with results from poll-takers landing at 58 percent in favor of Pingree, and 39 percent in favor of Thelander.