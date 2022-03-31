x
Maine Politics

Maine House unanimously passes bill to boost childcare worker pay

LD 1692 passed in the Maine House 130-0 on Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Thursday, the Maine House voted unanimously in favor of a bill to increase the pay of childcare workers across the state.

This bill will provide a tiered program for childcare workers to receive more compensation based on their experience and education level.

The bill piggybacks from a temporary pay boost for childcare workers from American Rescue Plan funding.

"I'm really excited because this is a meaningful step forward for childcare workers across our state," Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said. "Last year, Gov. Mills took American Rescue Plan dollars and dedicated those dollars to a wage supplement for our childcare workers. Raising their wages, which is much needed."

This bill heads to the state Senate for a final vote, then, if approved, to the Appropriations Committee to be funded before landing on the governor's desk.

