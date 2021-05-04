Bill that would implement online voter registration in Maine to be introduced Monday

The proposal has earned support from voting rights advocates and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who oversees the state’s elections

AUGUSTA, Maine — Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, will introduce a proposal on Monday that would allow eligible Mainers to register to vote using a secure online portal.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted opportunities to strengthen our elections so that all eligible voters are able to participate fully in the democratic process. By creating a system for Mainers to register to vote and update their registration online, we can simplify the process for both voters and election administrators,” Pierce said in a release. “Often we think of young people registering to vote for the first time, but the truth is that online voter registration will benefit Mainers from all walks of life, from aging Mainers to working parents.”

LD 1126 would implement online voter registration between now and 2023, giving state and local election officials time to adapt and ensure the system is secure, according to Pierce. The proposal has earned support from voting rights advocates and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who oversees the state’s elections.

“Offering a secure online voter registration portal is an important step in making the voting process more accessible to all Maine citizens,” Bellows said. “An online registration option would eliminate the challenges of accessing a physical voter registration card at the town office, and make it easier for clerks to manage updates to their voter rolls. In this day and age, people expect to be able to conduct business online and we are confident that today’s technology will allow us to implement this new option securely and effectively.”