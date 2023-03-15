Bill proposed to allow use of courthouse dogs in Maine

LD 888 was introduced by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill proposed in the Maine Senate aims to allow the use of courthouse comfort dogs.

LD 888 was introduced by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and would allow trained courthouse dogs to access courts, law enforcement agencies, the Department of the Attorney General, child advocacy centers, and the offices of district attorneys, a release from the Office of the Senate President said Wednesday.

The bill was introduced at a public hearing before the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, according to the release.

"This legislation is intended to offer some comfort and solace to individuals, especially children, dealing with the criminal justice system in the aftermath of a traumatic event,” Jackson said in the release. “Thank you to DA Collins for bringing this idea forward and looking for innovative ways to make our criminal justice system more accessible.”

The legislation is titled "An Act to Allow Use of Courthouse Facility Dogs by Criminal Justice Agencies for Criminal Justice Purposes."

