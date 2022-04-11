Banning use of fireworks up for voters to decide in Winslow

Some residents want to ban the use of pyrotechnics, while others want to keep lighting up the skies.

WINSLOW, Maine — Fireworks are something of an "explosive" issue in the town of Winslow. Some residents want to ban the use of pyrotechnics, while others want to keep lighting up the skies.

"I don't have really an issue with fireworks, there is a time and a place for them but unfortunately it's the way they are being used in our town," Tom Welch, a resident voting in favor of the ban, said. "I used to do fireworks professionally for 13 years, unfortunately, it only takes a few to ruin it for the rest and I am one of the ones that has pets."

Town Councilor Peter Drapeau said he had received many complaints about the issue and decided to instead leave it up to voters to decide as a referendum question on their town's ballot this election season.

"We thought it would be better served to let the public make the decision whether or not to ban the use of consumer fireworks in the town of Winslow," Drapeau said.

Drapeau added that resident complaints focus on the fact that many residents are lighting up fireworks at random times, locations, and places, causing disturbance to neighbors, pets, veterans, senior citizens, and others.

There's a store on China Road that sells fireworks: Pyro City. The manager, Vern Carlow, said this ban could drastically affect business.

"The town didn't even contact us and let us know that it was on the ballot to be voted on, we weren't in the decision-making process at all. I think that's kind of why we are upset so much," Carlow said. "I have over 700 customers in the Winslow area alone."



Drapeau said the problem in town has been building throughout time.



"I've had a bunch of constituents reach out to me ... Number one being farmers, number two the elderly, number three the veterans, and number four probably the loudest group are the pet owners," the town councilor said.



Drapeau added even if the ban passes, the sale of fireworks in town will not be banned.

Carlow said Pyro City relies on local people to keep its small business open during the off-season, and putting a ban could make them just seasonal or even close the store for good.



"Had they allowed us in on the process, we probably could have worked something where fireworks were restricted on certain areas of the town or on certain-sized lots," Carlow said.



"Depending on who I talk to it seems to be half-and-half and we will find out what's going to happen next week," Welch said.



If voters decide they want to ban the use of consumer fireworks, Drapeau said the town would adopt an ordinance, and then the ban would be put in place 90 days later.

Drapeau also said you can still have firework displays only if you have a state fire marshal-approved site and have hired a professional pyrotechnics crew to set them off.