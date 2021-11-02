Bangor voters hit the polls on Election Day

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin says about 3,000 people voted absentee this year.

Early Tuesday morning, voters hit the polls throughout the state.

Bangor voters who did not cast absentee ballots can vote at the Cross Insurance Center.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin said at noon that voting had been steady throughout the day.

This year the city saw more absentee ballot than previous years -- a little more than 3,000 votes, Goodwin said, which has alleviated the lines at the Cross Insurance Center.



Goodwin said about 400 absentee ballots have not yet been returned. Those can still be dropped off at the city clerk's office or the drop box outside City Hall. Goodwin asked residents not to bring their ballots to the Cross Insurance Center.

She said poll workers would work hard to get the results out as soon as possible.

"Well, I would like to say that we would have them right after the polls close but we have to process all the absentees that come back today and then we have to hand tally any ballots that couldn't get fed through the machine so I'm hoping by 9 o'clock to have some vote totals," she said.

