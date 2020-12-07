Bangor residents throw Maine Sen. Susan Collins a retirement party

Everyone at the Maine Senator Susan Collins' retirement party was required to wear a mask.

BANGOR, Maine — This Sunday morning some Bangor resident decided to throw Senator Susan Collins a retirement party. The event was co-organized by Mainers for Accountable Leadership.

Everyone was required to wear a mask at the event.

The party happened at Peirce Memorial Park next to the Bangor Public Library.

"We are here today to have a retirement party for Senator Collins, the last three and a half years the grand party has taken a wrecking ball to our country, Trump and all of the enablers including Susan Collins have denigrated our democracy, have trashed our economy, have ruined people's health," said Melissa Berky, a Bangor resident and one of the organizers of the event.

A voter registration table was also available for anyone who still wants to register to vote for this upcoming election.

Berky it was their way to communicate to friends and neighbors that there has to be a change.

"What people crave in this time is honesty, more than anything else when you are in a time of crises you need to hear from your leaders' honesty, and what we are seeing from her is that she has no leadership, she has no vision, she has no heart, and she has no honesty, and she needs to go," said Berky.

Remember that this upcoming Tuesday, July 14th are the primary elections here in Maine.

Instead of voting in-person, you can also vote through an absentee ballot.

This year more than one hundred and sixty people in Maine have requested absentee ballots.