Avangrid says it will move forward with Maine power line plan

This comes after Maine voters on Tuesday supported a ban on the CMP transmission corridor.

MAINE, Maine — [Editor's note: This video originally aired on November 2.]

Avangrid Inc., the parent company of Central Maine Power and NECEC Transmission LLC, said it would press forward to build the transmission corridor, in spite of Mainers rejecting the proposal at the polls Tuesday, according to a report from NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald.

The company released the following statement on the project following the election results:

"While the outcome of this election is disappointing, it is not the end of the road, and we will continue to advocate for this historic and important clean energy project. We have followed the rules every step of the way in a transparent and public process and have received every regulatory approval required for this project to proceed."

With approximately 60% of the vote, Mainers rejected the corridor, and the Yes on 1 campaign prevailed. The leaders behind the campaign say the results send CMP and the transmission line project a clear message.

The No on 1 campaign did not hold an event on Tuesday night. Its final event was in Augusta on Monday, with several people who are working on constructing the corridor.

However, Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee that supported No on 1, released a statement Tuesday night as the results looked to favor the opposing side:

"We believe this referendum, funded by fossil fuel interests, is unconstitutional. With over 400 Maine jobs and our ability to meet our climate goals on the line, this fight will continue."

Leaders with the Yes on 1 campaign indicated they're prepared for this issue to be a continuous battle.

Question 1 is the most expensive ballot initiative in state history, with the campaigns raising nearly $100 million.