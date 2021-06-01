Peaceful President Trump supporters at Maine's Capitol Building following chaos in Washington

Chief Gauvin says the approximately 85-100 President Trump supporters who gathered at the Capitol Building in Maine around noon today have mostly dispersed

AUGUSTA, Maine — Scenes of chaos at the U.S. Capitol building after President Trump's rally have dominated the day, but Augusta Capitol Police officials say it was a different story at Maine's Capitol Building.

Chief Russell Gauvin says approximately 85 to 100 people gathered outside the Capitol Building in Augusta around noon today to show their support for President Trump.

Chief Russell Gauvin says the gathering was peaceful and had mostly dispersed by 2 p.m.

"Fortunately, right now it’s very quiet up here." Chief Gauvin told NEWS CENTER Maine just after 4 p.m. "We are, of course, watching the events that are happening across the country, in D.C. in particular. But it’s been pretty quiet up here."

Chief Gauvin says the Trump Supporters stayed off of city property throughout the day.

"We did have some rallies today in support of the President, and there was no problem with those," says Gauvin.

Gauvin says the department has emergency plans in place if there were any issues at the Capitol, but right now, he does not foresee those measures being at all necessary.

"We’re making sure that we have adequate coverage for the State House. We have emergency plans that we could put in place if we need to, but there’s no indication that we need that right now."

LISTEN: Augusta Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin says his department has adequate coverage at Maine's Capitol Buiding. At this point in time, they do no feel there is any reason to increase security there. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/BrlCg9Nuf9 — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) January 6, 2021