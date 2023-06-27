Anti-abortion messages, flyers left at House speaker's Portland home

Rachel Talbot Ross has openly supported reproductive rights.

PORTLAND, Maine — Multiple organizations in Maine are speaking against some anti-abortion messages posted outside the Portland home of Maine Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross.

Talbot Ross has openly supported reproductive rights.

The messages were reported this past weekend outside her home in Portland, including sidewalk chalk and flyers, which referred to Talbot Ross as a "baby killer."

Portland police said they were called to her home around 9 a.m. Saturday. The department did not comment on specifics, saying the case is still under investigation.

The board chair of the organization Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights, Connie Adler, told NEWS CENTER Maine that protestors targeting a "black woman in a position of leadership is as unsurprising as it is despicable."