Sen. Angus King endorses Gov. Janet Mills for re-election

King applauded Mills for her "bipartisan, consensus-driven approach to governing."

MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, announced his endorsement of Gov. Janet Mills on Friday, a news release issued by Gov. Mills' office said.

King applauded Mills, a Democrat, for her "bipartisan, consensus-driven approach to governing, including her work to bring Democrats, Republicans, and Independents together to solve problems for Maine people," the release said.

King noted that what he most likes about Mills is that she is "not partisan" and "brings people together to solve problems without drama."

"Sen. King shares my approach to governing – that we should be fighting problems, not people ... I am grateful for the senator’s support, and if I am fortunate enough to earn a second term, I will continue to do all I can to put politics aside and put Maine people first," Mills said in the release.

Maine's 2022 gubernatorial election is set to take place on Nov. 8, where Mills is in the running against former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican.

NEWS CENTER Maine is hosting a Voice of the Voter gubernatorial debate with Mills and LePage on Oct. 27.