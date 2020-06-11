130th Maine Legislature takes shape after election with Democratic edge in Senate, House

Maine Democrats will have an 80-67 edge in the House and 22-13 edge in the Senate.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new 130th Maine Legislature is starting to take shape.

Democrats will have a 22-13 edge in the Senate and have re-elected their current party leaders for another two years. That includes Senate President Troy Jackson, and Sens. Nate Libby and Eloise Vitelli as the majority party leaders.

I am grateful to my colleagues for nominating me to serve Senate President for a second term. @Nate_Libby, @evitelli and I, along with the rest of the @mainesenatedems, are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work. https://t.co/lZAuUXg91v #mepolitics — Troy Jackson (@SenTroyJackson) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House, who gained 11 more seats in Tuesday’s election, have chosen their leaders.

They re-elected Rep. Kathleen Dillingham to be Minority Leader and chose Rep. Joel Stetkis as assistant leader.

“Maine took a major step in the right direction last night,” said House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham. "Voters sent a strong message that they expect House Republicans to be included in decisions that affect their lives. Despite hundreds of millions in outside money pouring into Maine, our message was heard by voters."

"Early reporting from towns and cities all across Maine has resulted in an 11 seat gain for Maine House Republicans," Dillingham added. "Republican challengers defeated 7 incumbents, and no incumbent Republican Representative was defeated.”

“I’d like to offer all of the newly elected and returning members of the Maine House of Representatives my sincerest congratulations," House Speaker Sara Gideon said in a statement. "I also want to thank every candidate for their hard work, their activism and for sharing with us their visions for the future of our state. Running for office is a tremendous undertaking and I applaud all who put their names on the ballot."

“Maine House Democrats worked incredibly hard to run positive and dynamic grassroots campaigns to connect with Maine voters," Gideon added. "I have full confidence that these extraordinary women and men will focus on an agenda that improves the lives of Maine families and strengthens our economy. Serving as Speaker of the House has been an incredible honor and an awesome responsibility and I thank every member for their service.”