Maine politicians react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing

Susan Collins, Sara Gideon and Angus King are among the Maine politicians sharing statements on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

MAINE, USA — People around the nation are reacting to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and that includes Maine politicians.

Ginsburg overcame adversity because of her gender during her time as a justice and throughout her long law career. She fought for women’s rights and eventually became the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's pick to replace RBG on the Supreme Court, even though it's an election year.

Statement from U.S. Senator Susan Collins:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women’s rights, a fierce champion for equality, and an extremely accomplished American who broke countless barriers in the field of law. Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg surmounted discrimination and sexism through her brilliance, tenacity, and wit, becoming one of the most prominent legal luminaries of our time.

I had the great honor of getting to know Justice Ginsburg personally when the women Senators twice had dinner with her and former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. She has been a role model to generations of women, and her legacy will live on in the countless people she inspired.”

Statement from U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant for justice, equality, and progress — and my thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg fought for women’s rights, reproductive rights, and a more just and fair society. Let us continue that fight in her memory and be inspired by her example for generations to come.”

Statement from Senator Angus King

With less than fifty days until the upcoming election – and with an anxious, divided America watching – Senator McConnell should honor the life and legacy of this icon by respecting her final wish that a successor should not be considered until the election has been decided. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) September 19, 2020

Statement from Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

“Tonight I join the nation in mourning the loss of a towering pioneer and progressive icon. For nearly 30 years, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as a counterpoint on a Supreme Court long dominated by conservative jurists. She was always a reliable voice for the downtrodden and disenfranchised and that’s why her passing feels so devastating to so many Americans. She held the trust of countless women who admired her unwavering defense of reproductive rights and gender equity.

With less than two months until the election, the Senate should not confirm anyone for this seat until the voters have spoken. Senate Republicans refused to consider President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court at the end of his presidency and President Trump should be given the exact same treatment.”