Maine politicians, businesses react to Biden's vaccination mandates

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Gov. Janet Mills' office, and Sen. Angus King released statements Thursday night in response to the president's announcements

MAINE, USA — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

He also moved to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights, or to maintain face covering requirements on federal property in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to local businesses and politicians for comment on Biden's announcements. This story will be updated as responses come in.

Governor Janet Mills' office, spokesperson Lindsay Crete:

"Maine is one of the most vaccinated states in the nation. However, Maine, like much of the nation, is also experiencing a surge of the unvaccinated, with the more dangerous and highly transmissible Delta variant driving infections, serious illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths almost entirely among those who have not gotten the vaccine.

The Governor agrees with the President that the vaccine is the most effective tool to stem this surge, save lives and end the pandemic, and she shares his desire to see more people vaccinated. We are also pleased the Biden Administration agrees with Maine’s assessment that is it critical to vaccinate health care workers because of the role they play in protecting the health of Maine people.

The State, in partnership with our health care organizations, has been providing information, vaccine clinics, testing, and support to Maine school systems, businesses, and State employees and we will continue to explore all options to increase vaccinations and protect the lives and livelihoods of Maine people.

The Governor continues to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shot to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a vaccine, visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 ."

Senator Angus King

“As threat of the Delta variant overwhelms our hospitals and sets back our economic recovery, I support President Biden’s efforts to follow the science and encourage more Americans to take the common sense steps to get past this pandemic – whether that is vaccination, regular testing, or masking and social distancing. As someone who recently contracted COVID-19 – and avoided a more serious illness thanks to my vaccination – I urge all unvaccinated Americans to look out for yourselves and your loved ones by getting the vaccine before the virus strikes. It could save your life.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree:

The most important challenge in front of our nation remains this virus. I am heartened that we have a President in office who remains laser-focused on this task. I support @POTUS's urgency and I applaud his aggressive course. It’s the right thing to do. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) September 9, 2021