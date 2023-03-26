State budget, Trump's legal issues top the talk on Political Brew

The so-called “majority budget” topped the discussion on this week’s Political Brew.

MAINE, USA — Democrats in the Maine Legislature decided to pass a new state budget early, needing only their party’s votes, to avoid any future chance of a government shutdown in July.

Not surprisingly, Republicans in the Legislature aren’t happy at being essentially cut out of the decisions.

The so-called “majority budget” topped discussion on this week’s Political Brew, with Democratic analyst Ken Altshuler generally supporting the move and Republican Phil Harriman saying the majority decision could cause problems for lawmakers later in the session.

“It's happened before,” said Harriman. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t line up with Governor Mills’ rhetoric during the campaign of being bipartisan and working with everybody in the Legislative process.”

The action by Democratic lawmakers came after Republicans made it clear they are seeking $200 million in tax reductions in the new, two-year budget.

The move by Democrats splits the new state budget into two parts: a so-called basic services budget, which they intend to pass before April 1, and a “part 2” or new spending budget they will continue to work on that must be passed before June 30, when the current budget expires.

The deadlines are all based on the requirement that a budget won’t take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns unless it is passed as an emergency measure with at least a two-thirds majority vote—which requires Republican votes. By passing a majority budget now, and then technically adjourning the Legislative session, majority Democrats can ensure the primary budget will take effect when needed, and therefore won’t have to compromise with Republicans on a tax cut to gain sufficient votes.

Particularly at a time when the rainy day fund is at the maximum, revenues have never been higher, isn’t this time for tax relief for Maine citizens?” asked Harriman.

Altshuler said he supports the move, though he also supports some sort of tax cut.

“I am not offended by a basic budget and getting that set and avoiding any risk of a state government shutdown,” Altshuler said. “And (then) deal with the superfluous stuff ‘after. I agree tax relief will be a huge issue”

Asked if the move to cut Republican budget negotiators out of the process could hurt Democrats’ efforts to pass other measures that need a two-thirds majority, Altshuler said he did not think that was likely. Harriman, however, said he thinks GOP lawmakers could retaliate at some point and refuse to pass something Democrats want.

Both analysts suggested the proposal to amend the Maine constitution to guarantee the right to a clean environment is essentially a “feel good” measure, and not needed.

On National issues, both agreed the possibility of an indictment against Donald Trump in the New York City case of a “hush money” payoff to Stormy Daniels is significant, even if the actual case is the least important of the three court issues facing the former President.

“I do care,” said Harriman, “because the implication of a former president being criminally charged by an opposing party in a campaign year has all the makings of chaos.”

Altshuler, who is a lawyer, said The New York DA’s case should have waited until the more important matters –the issue of confidential government documents found in Trump's home as well as the Georgia investigation into alleged efforts to influence the vote count--were decided.

“The Georgia case is the one that’s instrumental and should have been the prime focus,” he said.

“Some prosecutorial consideration would have slowed (the NY case) down and given priority to other places,” Altshuler added.

“This is the same New York DA who campaigned that he will get Trump,” Harriman added.

Both analysts said they do not think President Biden’s veto of a Republican-led bill trying to overturn an investment regulation is significant, and the close vote in Congress means the veto is likely to be sustained.

Both described the veto as more symbolic, rather than being a major, substantial issue.