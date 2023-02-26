Political Brew | Analysts praise Ukrainian people and US support but see things from opposing sides

Political Brew analysts Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling both praised the people of Ukraine for their tenacity and courage.

PORTLAND, Maine — On the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the start of that brutal war, Political Brew analysts Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling both praised the people of Ukraine for their tenacity and courage.

“What we have seen is the heart and soul of Ukraine is amazing,” Harriman said. “They have demonstrated they are not going to give up, and it's just a matter of time before Putin realizes there’s no win here.”

Strimling echoed that praise, agreeing with the word "tenacity" to describe the Ukrainian people, then added it has taken international support to keep that country going.

“The international community rallied around them and helped them to survive,” Strimling said. “They would not have survived if the U.S. hadn’t done as much as it's done and the other countries as much as they have done and must continue to do.”

Both agreed President Joe Biden was right to go to Kyiv last week to mark the anniversary and reinforce U.S. support for the Ukrainians and the efforts of western European countries to stand with the U.S. in providing ongoing help to battle the Russians.

However, they had very different takes on the political backdrop of the war and the U.S. government’s actions.

"Putin is a very, very dangerous man, and I’m glad we had somebody in the White House willing to stand up to him in a way he needs to be stood up to and a way most presidents have, unlike our former president, unfortunately," Strimling said.

Harriman argued that history shows a different series of events.

"I want to make sure the record is clear, that Putin under Obama invaded Ukraine [Crimea in 2014]. He didn’t under Trump, and he has under Biden. I think Biden’s presence there [in Kyiv and Poland] reassuring NATO and border countries was the right thing to do," Harriman said.

Strimling continued the debate, defending the Democratic administrations.

"Obama stood up to Putin, and then we saw four years of a president who was placating him and empowering him, which made him stronger and stronger and got him to where he thought he could invade,” Strimling said.

Both said that, despite current polls, they believe a majority of Americans will continue to support U.S. aid to Ukraine, though they also said questions about the cost are not unusual in such situations.

On Maine issues, both said Gov. Janet Mills’ release of the outline of a plan to permit and encourage offshore wind power was an appropriate step.

Despite continuing concerns from the fishing industry, which are referenced in the “blueprint” of the plan, as Harriman called it, both said they think Maine people are hoping for new sources of affordable, renewable power, even if they may not be presently paying close attention to the offshore wind power discussions.

They also agreed it wasn't surprising the Maine GOP is looking to raise money after Democratic State Rep. Clinton Collamore had to resign his office following an indictment for fraud on his clean elections paperwork. Collamore has pleaded not guilty.