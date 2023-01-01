Political Brew: Maine lawmaker indictment, latest mass shootings top issues for political brew analysts

MAINE, USA — The biggest question: will there be any agreement this time on proposals for stricter gun laws?



"Sadly, it probably won't change the debate about guns," said Strimling, "but it should, both at the state and federal levels."



Strimling said he believes the need for tighter gun control measures, such as universal background checks and assault weapons bans, are essential steps needed in Maine as well as nationally.



Harriman said he doesn't think those address the core of the problem.



"I hope it changes something in America. The discussion we aren't focusing on is the behavior of the person who pulls the trigger. That's the most important piece in the discussion. Why are the people compelled to behave in this way?"



Harriman continued that thought.



"A generation or two ago, if someone was angry in the workplace, this (mass shooting) isn't how they would respond."



Strimling's response went back to his initial point.



"We didn't have as many guns then; they weren't as accessible."



On Maine issues, both praised Maine Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross for calling for the resignation of first-term Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, who has been indicted for allegedly forging names on his Maine Clean Elections paperwork last year.



There was also some agreement on the impact of a second citizen petition to force a referendum vote related to a proposal to create a consumer-owned electric utility that would cause the sale of Central Maine Power and Versant Power.



A petition to take that question to a referendum vote has already gathered enough signatures to appear on the November ballot. A second petition, initiated by supporters of CMP, has also been approved. That question would require voter approval of any plan requiring the state to borrow more than a billion dollars.



Both analysts agreed the prospect of two questions relating to the same issue would be confusing.



"And if the voters of Maine say yes, let's take over the public utilities of Maine, and say no, you can't borrow? Where will we be then" asked Harriman.



Strimling, a supporter of the "Our Power" consumer utility plan, pointed out the latest petition question was funded with the help of CMP's parent company, Avangrid.



"This question is bought and paid for by CMP (and is) an effort to try to stall what many expect to happen, which is having a consumer-owned utility".



He said that these two referendum questions made possible by the petitions would be separate items on the ballot. However, the Legislature — which will have to vote on both issues before they can go to voters — could potentially take action to change that.



