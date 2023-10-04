Political Brew: Maine AG 'should have known better,' analysts say

This week's analysts are attorney Ken Altshuler, former co-host of the WGAN Morning News, and former state senator and Yarmouth town councilor Phil Harriman.

MAINE, USA — Sometimes—many times, there is agreement on Political Brew. Analysts Phil Harriman and Ken Altshuler agreed Attorney General Aaron Frey's actions deserve to be investigated.

Frey has admitted that he has had a romantic relationship with a woman who also works for the AG's office for several years. Frey, through an outside consultant, said his actions did not violate any law but admitted that he made a mistake in judgment by not disclosing the relationship and ensuring he did not directly supervise the woman.

Altshuler, the Democratic analyst and an attorney blasted Frey's actions.

"It's not illegal [but it's] blatantly unethical," he said. "He's the Attorney General; this is a legal and ethical issue. He knows better. There's no way he can say he didn't know better. He should be disciplined. I'm not sure he shouldn't resign, frankly."

Harriman wasn't as strident but said the Democratic leaders of the Legislature, who get to elect the AG, had to take action.

"It's incumbent upon the leadership of the Legislature, and credit to Senate President Jackson and Speaker Talbot Ross to use their power to investigate."

When asked what should happen, Harriman said he should be reprimanded. Altshuler said he does not expect Frey to resign.

The two had significant differences on several bills before the Maine Legislature to allow exemptions to vaccine mandates.

Altshuler said he had no problem with the mandates.

"When you do mandatory vaccination of nurses or school children, I think the good of society outweighs personal freedom."

Harriman sees it differently.

"There are… facts and statistics not available then that vaccines may not have been as effective as first thought. I think the GOP is right to go back and press for choice."

The pair also had a sharp disagreement over the vote in the Tennessee House, where the Republican majority voted to expel two Democrats—both Black men—after they helped lead a protest in the chamber demanding new gun control laws in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

The legislators used a bullhorn in the chamber at one point. A third Democrat, a woman, was not expelled.

Altshuler said it's a precise instance of racial bias.

"The expulsion is about guns, but the fact two [Black] men were expelled and not the woman was completely racially motivated."

The two had a spirited back and forth on the question.

"The one person who did not get expelled was a white woman," Altshuler said.

"Why does that matter?" Harriman said. "The white person was not holding a bullhorn."

"But she was locked in arm with them," Altshuler responded.

Harriman said the woman only kept her seat by a single vote, but Altshuler said, "the only difference between the two men and her was color and gender."

"I completely disagree," Harriman said as they wrapped up that topic.

"But the reason they were expelled," Harriman said, "is they violated the rules of the legislative chamber. If someone in the Maine Senate did what was done in Tennessee, I'm sure Troy Jackson would take strong action to reprimand those members, and in this case, they were expelled. There will be an immediate special election, and they can get reelected."

The two found agreement again on aspects of Donald Trump's appearance in court.

"It sure appears from both sides of the aisle the so-called experts are saying this should not have gone to the point it is," Harriman said, "and this will embolden Trump to use his 'The legal system is persecuting me' [message]."

Altshule said it was "ill-advised" for the New York D.A. to ring the case.

"This [is a] much weaker case than I anticipated. It's a misdemeanor charge to falsify documents. It's illegal and legitimate to charge that, but you have to add another crime [to be a felony]. And the argument is he did that to save his campaign. All he has to do is say, 'I did that the prevent my wife from finding out,' and that's beyond a reasonable doubt… so you can't get a felony conviction."



