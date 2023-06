NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts, Republican Phil Harriman, and Democrat Ethan Strimling, share their takes on the major political issues of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts Republican Phil Harriman, and Democrat Ethan Strimling share their takes on the major political issues in Maine and the country in the last week.

They weighed in on a busy week in the Legislature as the session goes into overtime and the latest controversy surrounding Hunter Biden.

You can catch Political Brew every week Sunday morning on NEWS CENTER Maine's Weekend Morning Report.