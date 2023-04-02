Political Brew: Journalist arrested in Russia, Trump indictment, and Maine State budget

MAINE, USA — After a week that a former U.S. President was indicted and the Maine Legislature's majority party suddenly passed a budget, Political Brew analysts Phil Harriman and Betsy Sweet had plenty to debate.



The top issue became the indictments handed up in New York against former President Donald Trump. With many questions still swirling around the grand jury actions, Hariman said the accusations signal the start of "a very difficult time for our country," citing passionate feelings for and against Trump among many Americans.



Sweet said she would like to think the outcome would not be so divisive.



"I would hope people would say enb9ugh is enough, that the Republicans need to move on and get over their fascination with and addiction to Trump," then said she doubted that would happen.



Harriman said the situation would be more apparent once the Actual indictments are revealed.



The arrest of Bowdoin College alumnus Evan Gershkovich by the Russians for allegedly spying brought agreement from analysts that it is a fraudulent claim and a likely form of retaliation by the Russian government against the U.S. Sweet said it's another sign of Vladimir Putin's declining influence. They marked an effort by him to gain more leverage.



On Maine issues, Harriman and Sweet, as expected, took very different stands on the vote by Democrats in the Maine Legislature to pass a majority party budget.



Sweet said it ensures the smooth continuation of funding for schools, local governments, and other programs, with no worry of a state shutdown in July if the parties can't agree on a budget in June, the traditional time for budget decisions.



"This goes back early in January When they were looking at sending the $450 checks," Sweet said. "They had a unanimous committee vote, and it looked like it would sail through, and then in the Senate, the Republicans denied the two-thirds (the vote needed to pass it then) ….so if you're a Democratic leader…and see them playing with that thing everyone agreed on, to think they might do that with a shutdown. The decision isn't outrageous."



Harriman said Republicans had not threatened a shutdown and wanted to continue budget talks to negotiate a tax cut, which their constituents want.



"Republicans feel they got elected to represent their constituents and got denied the opportunity to do so (by the majority party budget)," said Harriman.



There was a basic agreement on a proposal in the Legislature to provide MaineCare (Medicaid) coverage for income-eligible non-citizens. Sweet said that medical coverage used to be provided in the early 2000s—when there were fewer non-citizens in Maine than are present now-- but was eliminated by former GOP Gov. Paul LePage.



She said the issues are care and cost, arguing that it's less expensive to provide MaineCare health insurance coverage for non-citizens than to pay higher prices for them to get care in emergency rooms.



Harriman said he agreed but added that the overall costs and challenges of dealing with growing numbers of non-citizens arriving in Maine need to be planned for.



"It does beg the larger question," Harriman said. We need a strategic plan for welcoming people from other lands into our communities. We have people in public office saying, come here, we welcome you, but no one ever asked, and the voters didn't get a chance to weigh in on how much we will do."



Political Brew airs Sundays on NEWS CENTER Maine's Weekend Morning Report.