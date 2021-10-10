Political Brew: An expensive referendum, the CD-2 race takes shape, and 330 new bills

He believes Democratic incumbent Jared Golden is in a difficult position because "his caucus is going to want him to support these so-called infrastructure bills in Washington, and he's going to have to look at those leaders in Washington and say, 'look I've got a represent my district and they are not with you on this.'"



Sweet points out that with redistricting, the second district is changing, including more liberal communities such as Hallowell.

And she calls the large early fundraising numbers "appalling."



Sweet offers a challenge to Poliquin and Golden to spend that money "on telling us what you will do, and why you are the best person, and not spend a penny of it on telling us why the other person is a lousy person."



Maine legislators have submitted 330 proposed bills for the session that begins in January. They include proposals to reverse some of Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 policies. One would prevent imposing vaccine mandates; another would reinstate religious exemptions to such mandates. A third would make unvaccinated people a protected class under the Maine Civil Rights Act.



Given the Democratic majorities in the Maine House and Senate, these bills may not even make it to the floor.



Harriman points out that "Maine's constitution says when the legislature meets in the second year of their session, these are supposed to be bills that are an emergency. So we've got 330 emergencies coming at us supposedly."



He added that "it's more about electioneering than policy."



And Sweet agrees that efforts to rebuke Gov. Mills over her coronavirus response "is really just about whipping up the base and the folks that have been mad about it all along."



Our analysts also discuss the battle over raising the federal debt ceiling, the new "election integrity" director hired by the Republican Party, and Betsy Sweet's own call this week for Sen. Susan Collins to resign over her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of new efforts to restrict access to abortion that will come before the court.



