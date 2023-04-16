Political Brew: Continued abortion debate, intelligence brief leak

Betsy Sweet, a Democrat who supports abortion-rights, said the court action has not reassured her.

MAINE, USA — The dizzying series of court rulings and political arguments over the abortion pill nationally and in Maine brought lots of discussion from Political Brew analysts Ray Richardson and Betsy Sweet.

The decision by the federal judge in Texas to suspend the use of the abortion drug Mifepristone ignited a fierce debate among abortion supporters and opponents and led to new political and legal actions. Access to the drug was later restored by an appeals court, albeit with restrictions ending mail-order access. Another court subsequently restored full access for Maine and 16 other states, which had earlier filed an appeal.

Betsy Sweet, a Democrat who supports abortion-rights, said the court action has not reassured her.

"I don’t have confidence if it goes to the Supreme Court [the drug] will remain legal,” Sweet said. "This is a power play, not as much about abortion."

Ray Richardson, an anti-abortion Republican, suggested the series of court rulings shouldn’t create so much anxiety.

“I think it will play out in the Supreme Court," he said.

But he also said in the long run the anti-abortion side needs a different approach.

“We will never stop abortion in America through legislation, court decisions, or whatever. We will have to change the hearts and minds of people," he said. "Pro-life people can’t simply be anti-abortion; we have to be pro-life. That means supporting women who carry a pregnancy to term, help with adoptions. [We must] shift the paradigm. We aren’t doing this.”

Sweet responded that changing the paradigm should also include more support for children and families after children are born.

Gov. Janet Mills’ newly released bill to expand abortions in Maine beyond the current limit of fetal viability, however, brought sharp differences.

Richardson was highly critical of Mill's proposal, saying it represents an extreme change of position she took during the 2022 campaign to maintain Maine’s existing abortion regulations.

“The media gave Janet Mills a pass. She pledged during the campaign she wouldn’t change the law. But the bill I saw come out of the revisor's office this week … allows abortion to be performed at any point in pregnancy, as long as a doctor signs off on it," Richardson said.

Sweet defended the proposal and the need for it.

“This is a protective measure. That’s what changed between the election and now,” she argued, commenting on ongoing legal and political debates nationwide.

“There has been such a takeover of talking points by people who are anti-abortion," Sweet continued. "There is no woman in this country who has a late-term abortion because she just feels like it. It is because there is some medical issue.”

Sweet said the governor's proposal is aimed at those cases with significant medical concerns.

On other Maine issues, both agreed the current trial over the so-called “CMP Corridor” will not end the legal battle over the proposal and that it's likely to drag on regardless of how the jury rules.

On national issues, both also agreed the intelligence breach revealed this week — the result of a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard airman accessing highly classified information — shows serious problems in the U.S. government’s oversight and the process of protecting classified information.

“This is a 21-year-old Air Guard guy in Massachusetts,” Richardson commented. “How did he get access to that stuff? The biggest thing in this country is we have all these documents for eyes only, but no one seems to know where they are or even that they’re missing.”

Sweet agreed the system needs changing.

“We have got to get a handle on this, and I don’t think the classifications have kept up with technology," Sweet said. "He released it to a gaming channel, for God’s sake!”

The two analysts differed again on President Joe Biden's plan to sharply increase auto emissions rules and require automakers to dramatically increase the number of electric vehicles over the next 10 years.

Sweet said stronger steps are needed to deal with climate change.

“We have to do something. … If you talk to someone in the science of it, this isn’t too much. It's too little. This is matching the climate change crisis we are on. It’s a big deal.

Richardson said he isn’t a climate change denier but said he questions the urgency of the steps Biden wants to take.

“Here’s the problem: We aren’t generating the electricity [to handle the increase]. We can barely meet the demand currently," he said. "The only way we can do this long-term is we need to use nuclear power. It's very clean, very safe."