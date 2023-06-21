Maine paid leave proposal clears hurdle; governor is reviewing changes

The proposal allows up to 12 weeks a year of paid leave for qualifying conditions.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate voted to advance a paid family and medical leave proposal on Wednesday, sending it to the House for further debate.

The party-line vote — 22-12 — keeps the proposal on track for passage in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, but it's unclear if Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will sign it into law.

The proposal allows up to 12 weeks a year of paid leave for qualifying conditions, such as the birth or adoption of a child, a worker’s serious illness, or care for a sick relative. It would be funded through a payroll tax split between workers and employers and capped at 1% of wages.

The exact contribution rate, including the split, and the wage replacement rate have yet to be negotiated. Companies with fewer than 15 employees would be exempt.

Business groups including the Maine Chamber of Commerce oppose the bill, which would cost $71 million to implement and $12.7 million per year to administer, according to legislative documents.

Maine is the only state in New England without some form of paid leave, but it does offer unpaid leave.

The governor supports the concept of paid leave but needs to review the bill and changes that have been made, a spokesperson said.