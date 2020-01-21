WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

Day 1: The Trial Begins

The trail begins in earnest on Tuesday. Senators will be heading to the Senate Chamber at 1 p.m., where they are expected to start by voting on proposed rules for what Republicans hope will be a quick trial. Read More

Why the attention?

There's a lot at stake. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, is facing pressure nationally and at home in Maine because she is in the heat of a race for re-election. Democrats want to claim her long-held seat. The Cook Political Report has ranked the race a 'toss-up' following Collins' controversial vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Collins has also been somewhat critical of the investigation of Pres. Donald Trump by House Democrats. Read More

What are the charges?

Pres. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of 'Abuse of Power' and 'Obstruction of Congress' surrounding his dealings with Ukraine. It is alleged that Pres. Trump withheld aide to the country in return for an investigation into Democratic rival former Vice Pres. Joe Biden. Read More

How does the process work?

To put it simply, senators are now jurors. The Senate chamber is now a courtroom.

A team of lawmakers in the House called 'managers' will play the roll of prosecutors. That team includes the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

Pres. Trump has a defense team of his own. It is Congressman Doug Collins, Congressman Mike Johnson, Congressman Jim Jordan, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, Congressman Mark Meadows, Congressman John Ratcliffe, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Lee Zeldin.

"Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives," the White House said in a statement.

When the trial is over, the Senate will vote.

If fewer than two-thirds of senators find the president 'not guilty', Pres. Trump remains in office.

If two-thirds or more of senators find him 'guilty', Pres. Trump is removed from office and Vice Pres. Mike Pence takes over. There is no appeal to this process.

