Maine National Guard receives thank you letter from President Joe Biden

In his first letter written as Commander-in-chief, President Joe Biden thanked the Maine National Guard for keeping Inauguration Day safe

MAINE, USA — The Maine National Guard received thank you letters Tuesday from Army General Mark Milley and President Biden for keeping the inauguration safe after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

ME National Guard shared the letters with the public on Facebook in which Milley thanked them for traveling to DC.

"As a result of their exceptional dedication and effort, the peaceful transfer of power proceeded smoothly and safely.

Meanwhile, Biden said he could not help but remember his son who served in the Delaware National Guard, Major Beau Biden when he saw the crowd.

"That's what I saw amid that sea of flags. Men and women of extraordinary courage and character. And I knew our nation's Capital City was in good hands."