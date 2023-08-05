Maine Legislature considers massive list of gun bills

From shooting in a school zone to banning plastic clips, eight bills, most aimed at loosening Maine's gun laws, were heard before lawmakers on Monday morning.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On April 18, four people were found dead in a home in Bowdoin, and three others were injured in a Yarmouth shooting. The incidents were all allegedly connected to Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, who was arrested that same day.

That deadly shooting may be the inspiration behind a slew of bills aimed at strengthening or loosening Maine's current gun laws, according to Dr. Michael Rocque, a Bates College professor.

"It's not uncommon for the response to very publicized, extreme violence to be arming, protecting, and loosening gun restrictions," Rocque said.

Eight bills were taken up for a public hearing Monday with all but two aimed at empowering more people to privately own a gun.

The bills are as follows:

LD 551 An Act to Strengthen Maine Citizens' Second Amendment Rights by Allowing the Discharge of Firearms on Private Property That Is Within 500 Feet of School Property in Certain Circumstances

LD 624 An Act to Prohibit Government Officials from Maintaining Records Related to Firearms Owners

LD 943 An Act to Enhance Privacy and Prohibit Shipping Companies from Maintaining Records of Firearm and Ammunition Shipments

LD 1451 An Act to Prohibit State and Local Enforcement of Federal Firearm Laws

LD 1561 An Act to Restore Firearm Rights and Hunting Privileges to Persons Previously Convicted of Certain Nonviolent Felony Crimes

LD 1340 An Act to Prohibit the Sale or Possession of Rapid-fire Modification Devices

LD 1011 An Act Requiring the Reporting of Stolen Firearms

LD 1103 An Act to Allow Persons Who Lawfully Use or Possess Cannabis to Own or Possess Firearms or Ammunition

Rocque also said a lot of these bills do not follow the historical evidence of mass shootings in America.

"These types of gun policy proposals, I think, are not based on evidence, and they are not based on date. They are based on an idea or a logical argument," Rocque said.

He said laws loosening gun restrictions will have to be more specific, notably LD 1561, in order to prevent someone from reoffending or an overall increase in gun violence.

On those bills, supporters and opponents made their voices heard for hours Monday.

"Our children shouldn't have to worry about going to school and getting shot," one woman said.

"For someone to use deadly force, that is a traumatic event," Lauren LePage said, who is the daughter of former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage also works with the NRA.

"I think there is always a passionate debate when talking about firearms," Rep. Vicki Doudera, a Democrat from Camden, said.

Doudera is the sponsor of LD 1011, which would mandate people report their firearms stolen to authorities.

"By simply reporting a stolen firearm, we can help law enforcement track them down," she said.

Meanwhile, Second Amendment supporters said more needs to be done to give gun owners more freedom, like Bruce Ashmore of Bucksport. Ashmore said he is a member of the Gun Owners of Maine and hosts gun safety training events around the state.

When asked about pursuing bills that would bring more freedom to gun owners in a majority Democrat state House, Ashmore said he believes there is a path forward.

"I really don't feel like it's lopsided, one way or another. You can't say, 'It won't pass,' because sometimes surprises happen," Ashmore said.

He said a bill that hits close to home is LD 1561, which would reinstate the right to own a gun to some people previously convicted of felonies.

"One of those would be a member of my family. He has not been arrested since he was 21. He was never a menace to society," Ashmore said. "There are cases of when people did things, of when they were 18, 19 years old, and now they are 60 years old, and no longer a threat to society."

All the bills will be entering into their own work session in the coming weeks.