Maine lawmaker Rep. John Martin recovering from 'medical emergency'

There are limited details at this time, including whether Rep. John Martin of Eagle Lake was hospitalized.

MAINE, USA — One of Maine’s longest-serving lawmakers is recuperating Saturday after a health emergency.

According to Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, Rep. John Martin of Eagle Lake “has experienced a medical emergency and is receiving appropriate care.”

There is no word on any other aspects of Martin’s condition or whether he had to be hospitalized.

Martin is 79, and the written statement also says Speaker Fecteau “is hopeful for a full recovery.”

Martin has been serving in the Maine Legislature for most of the past 50 years, including 19 years as Speaker of the House from 1974 to 1993.