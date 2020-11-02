AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House of Representatives did not reach the two-thirds majority needed to overturn Governor Janet Mills' veto of a sports betting bill.

In a vote that took place Tuesday, the House had 85 YES votes and 57 NO votes.

This comes after the Maine Senate voted Thursday to override Governor Janet Mills' veto of a bill that would allow sports betting in Maine. The Senate voted 20-10 in favor of the bill.

When Mills vetoed LD 553 on Friday, Jan. 10, she acknowledged the time and effort members of the Legislature put into the bill, but said she could not justify it.

RELATED: Maine Senate votes to override Gov. Mills' veto of sports betting bill

"I remain unconvinced at this time that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic event,” Gov. Mills said in a statement issued Jan. 10.

The Maine governor also said at the time that she does not think "the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic event."

RELATED: Gov. Mills vetoes sports betting bill

RELATED: Thousands register after New Hampshire allows sports betting

RELATED: New Hampshire signs sports betting contract with DraftKings