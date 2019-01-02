AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's new governor says she'll soon deliver her address on the state's budget to lawmakers.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that she will deliver the State of the Budget address to the Maine House and Senate on Feb. 11, two days after her budget proposal is due.

Mills says she'll update the Legislature on her administration's steps during her first month in office and highlight major initiatives within her two-year budget proposal. She's moved to roll-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion, and has promised she'll work with lawmakers to provide what could amount to $54.5 million for Maine's annual share of expansion costs.

Mills said she'll share her vision for Maine's future with lawmakers.