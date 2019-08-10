LEWISTON, Maine — Some Maine republicans are planning to rally in Lewiston Tuesday to show support for President Trump and rail against Congressman Jared Golden.

The event comes as former Governor Paul LePage's spokeswoman Adrienne Bennett announced she is officially running for Golden's seat in the Second District early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8.

"It's all been impeachment, impeachment, impeachment and we're just tired of it," Maine GOP chairman, Demi Kouzounas, said.

RELATED: Adrienne Bennett announces candidacy for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Tuesday's event is part of a nationwide 'Stop The Madness' campaign, funded by the Republican National Committee.

It is a republican-led effort to unseat at least 60 democratic congressmen and women nationwide, including a multi-million-dollar advertisement campaign.

RELATED: Stall and attack becomes White House impeachment strategy

Kouzounas says Mainers who support Trump need to have representatives who speak for them and stand up against the inquiry into his impeachment.

"This is a witch hunt and we're all exhausted," Kouzounas said. "We just want to know what our representatives in the state of Maine are going to do."

But every member of Maine's Congressional Delegation, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins, has spoken out against Trump's actions to call on foreign leaders to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden.

RELATED: Sen. Collins: I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent.

"I thought the president made a big mistake," Collins said over the weekend.

Independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree have also backed the impeachment inquiry.

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden told NEWS CENTER Maine it is a "somber moment for our country."

"Whatever comes out of this, what I think Americans need to come together and agree about is that both parties, every elected official needs to soundly reject any foreign involvement in our elections," Golden said.

Meantime, Maine delegates have also spoken out against President Trump's latest controversial decision to pull out of Syria.

President Trump took to Twitter Monday night referring to his 'great and unmatched wisdom.'

RELATED: Iran urging Turkey against attack on Syrian Kurds after US forces step aside

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off-limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey," Trump tweeted.

Tuesday's rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Democratic activists are also expected to attend.